UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 300,000 Shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) by 84.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.08% of Post worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Post by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 8,510 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Post by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 127,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,933,000 after buying an additional 21,608 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Post by 245.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Post by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Post by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded up $3.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.02. 862,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,234. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $78.01 and a 1 year high of $113.73.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $356,433. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.70.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

