UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 73,600 Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its position in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,600 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Caretrust REIT worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTRE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 455.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 1,797,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,218. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.89. The firm has a market cap of $928.92 million, a P/E ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. This is a positive change from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

CTRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

