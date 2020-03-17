UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $4.05 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of SBA Communications stock traded up $17.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.46. 1,553,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.76 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $190.28 and a 1-year high of $309.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.74.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($1.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $513.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,051,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 37,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $10,553,027.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,221,824.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,244 shares of company stock valued at $40,935,832. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $292.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.62.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.