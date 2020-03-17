UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $7.87 Million Position in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,868,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.06% of Slack as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,813.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,796 shares of company stock worth $6,355,958.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WORK. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Slack from to in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.76.

Shares of NYSE WORK traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 21,967,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,560,603. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.76. Slack has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 184.85%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

