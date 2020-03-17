UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $8.55 Million Position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 775,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,548,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.90% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,861,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A by 492.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 102,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GSAH traded down $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $7.73. 5,696,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,185. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $13.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.63 million, a PE ratio of 70.28 and a beta of 0.07.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

