UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,113,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Maplelane Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $9,675,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 127,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,351,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,779,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,554,000 after buying an additional 1,107,769 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTR. ValuEngine cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree to and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.91.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $9.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.45. 5,012,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,459. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.85 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $98.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

