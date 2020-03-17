UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 44,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $5.25 on Tuesday, hitting $108.87. 58,600,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,173,631. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $100.61 and a 12 month high of $170.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.99 and its 200-day moving average is $157.34.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

