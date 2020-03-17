UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,556,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,926,000. WellCare Health Plans comprises approximately 19.8% of UBS Oconnor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 3.09% of WellCare Health Plans at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 4,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,063,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $349.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.09. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.56 and a 12 month high of $350.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. WellCare Health Plans presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

