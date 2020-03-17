UBS Oconnor LLC Trims Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 72.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after buying an additional 3,644,196 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after buying an additional 1,809,010 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15,096.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,819,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,718,000 after buying an additional 1,807,544 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.31. The company had a trading volume of 33,882,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,726,422. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.44 and a 200 day moving average of $59.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

