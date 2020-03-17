UGAS (UGAS) Price Tops $0.0111

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded up 17.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One UGAS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Huobi Global and Bgogo. UGAS has a total market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UGAS has traded 41.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055884 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.65 or 0.04167038 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00068118 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006680 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018915 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00012954 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

UGAS Token Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

