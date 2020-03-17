Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,076.71 ($27.32).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Ultra Electronics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultra Electronics to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

ULE stock opened at GBX 1,637 ($21.53) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54. Ultra Electronics has a 12 month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,079.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,088.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share. This is an increase from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.