Ultra (UOS) Trading 38.7% Lower Over Last Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 38.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $7.74 million and $46,603.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,290.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $181.13 or 0.03423847 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002510 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00764941 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00091921 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005671 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,822,638 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.