Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Increased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 69.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.68.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.86. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.