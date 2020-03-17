Unilever (AMS:UNIA) Given a €42.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Unilever (AMS:UNIA) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on UNIA. Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.50 ($68.02) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €52.45 ($60.99).

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

