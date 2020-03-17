Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Raised to GBX 5,000

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ULVR. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,925 ($64.79) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,220 ($55.51) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,667.73 ($61.40).

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of ULVR traded down GBX 128.50 ($1.69) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,726 ($49.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,421.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,581.34. Unilever has a 12-month low of GBX 4,021.50 ($52.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15).

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, for a total transaction of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock worth $5,730,896.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.