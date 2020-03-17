Unilever (NYSE:UN) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (NYSE:UN) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on UN. Liberum Capital raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. HSBC downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

NYSE UN opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $63.62. The company has a market capitalization of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UN. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Unilever by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 8.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

