Unit (NYSE:UNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Unit (NYSE:UNT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unit had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%.

Shares of NYSE:UNT opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Unit has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $16.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Unit Company Profile

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

