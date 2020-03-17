United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China International Capital upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $2.85.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 104,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 54.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

