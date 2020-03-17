United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) Position Lifted by Valueworks LLC

Valueworks LLC grew its holdings in United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE:UNFI) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,245 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods comprises approximately 4.4% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 1.53% of United Natural Foods worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of United Natural Foods to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

UNFI traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 5,401,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,472,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.27. United Natural Foods Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.06.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

