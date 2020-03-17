United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Lowered to $154.00 at Morgan Stanley

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 89.12% from the company’s previous close.

URI has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.22.

URI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.43. 2,620,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average is $141.01. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $74.62 and a 52 week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $53,118.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at $400,421.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in United Rentals by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

