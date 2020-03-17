Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Lifted to Buy at Investec

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

UNVR stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. Univar has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.86, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Insiders have purchased 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Univar by 115.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 481,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,000,000 after purchasing an additional 258,432 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,408,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Univar by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 22,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Univar in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Univar by 6.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 132,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581 shares during the last quarter.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

