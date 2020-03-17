Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Cap of $2.07 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin. Universa has a market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3,861.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 48.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.80 or 0.02220792 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 351.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00191183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00035099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00036884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

