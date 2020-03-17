Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, November 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,534,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $500,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,027,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,250,000 after buying an additional 62,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Unum Group’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.16%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

