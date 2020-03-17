Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.43% from the stock’s previous close.

UNM has been the subject of a number of other reports. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Unum Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.91. 178,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,840. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $12.38 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.55.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

