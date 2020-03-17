US Foods (USFD) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of US Foods (NYSE: USFD) in the last few weeks:

3/17/2020 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/16/2020 – US Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

3/3/2020 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/15/2020 – US Foods was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “US Foods Holding Corp. is a foodservice distributor. The company serves independent and multi-unit restaurants, healthcare and hospitality entities, government and educational institutions. US Foods Holding Corp. is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. “

2/11/2020 – US Foods was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp has a 52-week low of $14.30 and a 52-week high of $43.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.38.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $97,475,000. Man Group plc lifted its stake in US Foods by 653.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,994,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in US Foods by 1,620.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $50,628,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

