USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $20.00. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 119.09% from the stock’s current price.

USAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of USA Compression Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.14.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

NYSE USAC traded down $1.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.39. 1,446,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $730.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. USA Compression Partners has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $19.00.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $178.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.