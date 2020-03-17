USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of USA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAT) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on USAT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,125,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,331,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 14.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.
OTCMKTS USAT opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.
USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The company had revenue of $44.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.
About USA Technologies
USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.
