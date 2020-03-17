USD Coin (USDC) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One USD Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00018495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Coinbase Pro, OKEx and Poloniex. USD Coin has a market cap of $611.79 million and $458.93 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.02177269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00085876 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About USD Coin

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 628,956,750 tokens and its circulating supply is 624,739,044 tokens. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Korbit, Hotbit, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Crex24, CPDAX, Poloniex, LATOKEN, FCoin, OKEx, Coinbase Pro and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

