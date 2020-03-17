USDK (USDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $28.00 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. USDK has a total market cap of $28.00 million and $31.10 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00018493 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. In the last week, USDK has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 303.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.02225270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00192369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

