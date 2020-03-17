USDQ (USDQ) Price Reaches $0.93 on Top Exchanges

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, USDQ has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. One USDQ token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00017601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. USDQ has a market cap of $5.13 million and approximately $1,199.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004585 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00036064 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00365315 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00001066 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002765 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00015312 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About USDQ

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,319 tokens. USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDQ

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

