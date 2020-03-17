Utah Retirement Systems Has $227.68 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,443,773 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.0% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $227,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Microsoft from $174.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.26.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $11.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $146.57. The stock had a trading volume of 80,947,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,368,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.70. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $115.52 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,030.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

