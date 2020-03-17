Utrust (UTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $492,528.00

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 38.6% against the US dollar. Utrust has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and approximately $492,528.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.02274653 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 364.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00193535 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000704 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00033892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036616 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/@UTRUST. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.