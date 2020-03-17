V-ID (VIDT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $247,997.00

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 51.4% lower against the dollar. One V-ID token can currently be bought for about $0.0527 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. V-ID has a market capitalization of $2.48 million and $247,997.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get V-ID alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00068095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.72 or 0.03979712 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039375 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018480 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012652 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

V-ID Profile

VIDT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,862,573 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,145,062 tokens. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.