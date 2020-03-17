Valueworks LLC Cuts Holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Valueworks LLC reduced its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 920,440 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 93,665 shares during the quarter. Transocean comprises 3.9% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Valueworks LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Transocean worth $6,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transocean in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $2.90 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Transocean has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

In other news, SVP David A. Tonnel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,308.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chad C. Deaton bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.34. 19,262,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,214,396. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.15.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Transocean had a negative net margin of 40.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.