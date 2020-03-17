Valueworks LLC Grows Stake in Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP)

Valueworks LLC boosted its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (NYSE:MLP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,505 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple comprises about 3.5% of Valueworks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned 2.64% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,008,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 333,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Maui Land & Pineapple by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,715. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $205.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.85. Maui Land & Pineapple Co. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and manages residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. The company operates through Real Estate, Leasing, Utilities, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sales activities; and general brokerage real estate business.

