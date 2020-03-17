Valueworks LLC Has $11.67 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Valueworks LLC lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 7.2% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 346.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,173,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,956,204,000 after buying an additional 1,433,849 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 787.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $135,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,379,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,562 shares of company stock valued at $873,650. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.86. 16,852,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,437,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 87.32%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Nomura started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from to in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

