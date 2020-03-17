Valueworks LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Valueworks LLC lessened its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,513 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,406 shares during the quarter. Bed Bath & Beyond comprises 3.3% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Valueworks LLC owned 0.25% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $5,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,713,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,517 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,631,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.28 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.13.

BBBY stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,696,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,128,329. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day moving average of $13.02. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $732.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.87, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The retailer reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.41). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 33.17%.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

