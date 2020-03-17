Valueworks LLC Purchases New Stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK)

Valueworks LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services Inc (NASDAQ:TUSK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,200,701 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,000. Mammoth Energy Services makes up about 3.0% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC owned about 4.89% of Mammoth Energy Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 41,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 145,108 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 60.5% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 90,635 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 315,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,246. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.90. Mammoth Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.71). Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.67 million. Equities analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUSK. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $7.25) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mammoth Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mammoth Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

