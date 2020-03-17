Valueworks LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,144 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 3.8% of Valueworks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 18,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,367,000. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.52. 28,797,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,828,844. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40. The stock has a market cap of $94.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock worth $4,757,461 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.