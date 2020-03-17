Valueworks LLC Sells 28,327 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Valueworks LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 28,327 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Valueworks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Valueworks LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL traded up $10.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.63. The company had a trading volume of 80,846,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,838,808. The company has a market capitalization of $1,105.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $303.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

