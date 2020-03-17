Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Cut to $20.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.32% from the stock’s previous close.

VVV has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of VVV traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 106,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,515. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86. Valvoline has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $23.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 362.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,555,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,427,000 after buying an additional 13,761,975 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,358,000 after buying an additional 174,796 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,663,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,710,000 after buying an additional 171,011 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $208,400,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,347,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,209,000 after buying an additional 133,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

