Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,552,465 Shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,552,465 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 5.71% of Gold Standard Ventures worth $13,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSV. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 45,077 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Standard Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares during the period.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Gold Standard Ventures stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,402. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.96.

Gold Standard Ventures Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.