Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 106.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,764 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 21,572 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $25.78 on Tuesday, reaching $311.81. The company had a trading volume of 6,182,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,255,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $354.92 and its 200 day moving average is $313.56. The company has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $253.89 and a 1 year high of $386.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,226,470.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,445 shares of company stock worth $20,145,641 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Adobe from $339.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.20.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

