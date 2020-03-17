Van ECK Associates Corp Has $14.88 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $2,721,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,954 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $2,012,000. Institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walmart to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

Walmart stock traded up $12.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.26. 17,590,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.42. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $96.53 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.37.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.00%.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total value of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares in the company, valued at $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640 over the last ninety days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.