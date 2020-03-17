Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 211.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,310 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,160 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $15,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.50. The stock had a trading volume of 41,560,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,122,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $58.26. The firm has a market cap of $159.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.10.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

