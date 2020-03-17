Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $612,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 61.6% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 164,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after buying an additional 62,799 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $432,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV stock opened at $165.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.27. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $112.72 and a 52 week high of $189.78.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.