Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 247.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,199,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 25,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $7.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,494,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $120.14 and a 12-month high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

