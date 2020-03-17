Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Lowered by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,028 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $65.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $65.24 and a twelve month high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

