Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Holdings Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 95.1% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,386 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 638.5% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 31,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period.

Shares of VPU opened at $111.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $146.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.76. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $110.54 and a 1-year high of $156.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

