Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Vectura Group (LON:VEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VEC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vectura Group from GBX 110 ($1.45) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 138.50 ($1.82).

LON VEC traded down GBX 2.70 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 60.30 ($0.79). 3,119,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 87.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.86 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71. Vectura Group has a 52-week low of GBX 65.90 ($0.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.24 ($1.34).

About Vectura Group

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

